Trending: Mug shot from Moulton PD catching attention on social media

MOULTON, Ala. – The Moulton Police Department (yes, the one located in Lawrence County, Alabama) may only have 4,600 “likes” on their Facebook Page, but one of their posts is going viral. It has been shared nearly 5,000 times, and that number continues to climb.

On Tuesday, the department posted a number of arrests within the same post, but one mug shot seems to have caught all the attention.

Barry Larry Terry faces two charges: Unlawful Possession of a Wild Raccoon and No Headlamp on Bicycle.

We haven’t quite decided if Terry’s charges are causing the social media stir, or if it’s his mug shot:

Reddit users have also found the mug shot, and Mr. Terry is catching a lot of attention there.