The Ledges Golf Course in Huntsville ranked #3 in the state by Golf Digest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - There are a lot of great golf courses here in Huntsville, but according to Golf Digest there are none better than the Ledges Country Club, rating the course the 3rd best in the entire state of Alabama.

So what separates the Ledges from every other course?

"They did a great job designing the course, you are able to move between to tee boxes to have a variety of shot selection, and it`s a tough course," Ledges Chief Operating Officer Jim Ausley said. "Just overall on top of this mountain, the views that you have are unparalleled to any other course in the state."

The view is all Huntsville's, but we have Hurdzan-Fry to thank for the ledges design. That`s the same company that designed Erin Hills, the site of this weekends US Open. Golf Digest releases a state course ranking every other year.

Courses are judged on things like difficulty, memorability and aesthetics. So to be in the top three is a major source of pride.

"To be up there with other course in the state, and to be ranked third. It`s a testament to our staff, and the hard work that`s done here, the owners, and the commitment they have made to this golf course."

Only Shoals Creek in Birmingham and the Country Club of Birmingham rank ahead of the Ledges, which is the only course in the Rocket City in the top ten.

