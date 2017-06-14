Strong Storms: what to expect from stormy weather Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a risk of some severe storms for the Tennessee Valley region Thursday. The primary threat from storms tomorrow: strong, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally-heavy rainfall.

What to expect from Thursday's storms: The stormy weather moving in Thursday is classic early summertime action: locally-heavy storms with 'mean-looking' shelf clouds, wind gusts over 50 miles per hour, heavy rain, and intense, frequent lightning. Some small hail could accompany the strongest storms, but the air is so warm throughout a large depth of the atmosphere that large hail is not expected.

Look for a few isolated showers and even some hit-or-miss thunderstorms as early as 10 AM to 11 AM; a much broader area of heavy storms moves in from from Tennessee and Mississippi around lunchtime and crosses the entire northern half of Alabama through 7 PM (at the very latest).

