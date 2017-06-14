Shooting at San Francisco UPS center, injuries reported
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center. An area hospital says it’s received multiple victims from shooting at UPS center, but it doesn’t know conditions.
The shooting Wednesday led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.
The building is located in the Portero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.
Police are advising people to avoid the area.