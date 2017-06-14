× Shooting at San Francisco UPS center, injuries reported

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center. An area hospital says it’s received multiple victims from shooting at UPS center, but it doesn’t know conditions.

The shooting Wednesday led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

#SFPD is conducting a building search. Please continue to avoid the area and shelter in place until we have further information. #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

The building is located in the Portero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.