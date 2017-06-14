× Powerful earthquake causes damage in Guatemala Wednesday

At least two people have been killed after an Earthquake struck Guatemala in the early morning hours of Wednesday. The 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck with a depth of 94 kilometers according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The center of the earthquake was located about three miles northeast of San Pablo, very close to the Guatemala/Mexico border, but was powerful enough to be felt across the entire country of Guatemala and into the Mexican state of Chiapas. A few reports of feeling the tremors even came from Belize, nearly 280 miles from the epicenter.

It was 3:29 a.m. local time when the earthquake struck. It caused some structural damage to homes and triggered landslides. Several departments in Guatemala lost power and schools were canceled to allow inspectors to go through the buildings and determine if they’re safe.