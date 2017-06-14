× Former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb announces run for governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb is running for governor in 2018.

Cobb made the announcement Wednesday morning. She told The Associated Press in an interview that “it’s time to have a governor who cares more about people than party.”

She says people in the state have a yearning for courageous leadership and “it’s time for honesty in every branch of our government.”

Cobb, who resigned from the Supreme Court in 2011, was one of the last Democrats to win statewide election in Alabama.

She says she believes voters will support the “right Democrat” for governor and that she has gotten encouragement to run from Republicans.

Cobb says her priorities include job creation, Medicaid and infrastructure development.