× Federal administration extends red snapper season by 39 days

WASHINGTON — Last month, Senator Luther Strange wrote a letter to President Donald Trump on behalf of Alabama’s recreational anglers. After considering Sen. Strange’s plea, the federal administration announced an extension of the federal recreational red snapper season.

Previously the season was limited to a historic low of three days, June 1-3, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The 2017 non-commercial season will be extended by 39 days, including weekends through Labor Day.

“Today’s extension is reassuring news for these Gulf Coast anglers and those of us fighting to let their voices be heard. It was important to take action when the three-day season was announced, and I remain committed to making sure that the Gulf’s abundance is accessible to recreational fishermen and the coastal communities they call home,” Sen. Strange said in a statement.