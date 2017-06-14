× Driver of Mt. Zion Church bus charged in connection to deadly crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville bus driver is now facing charges in connection to a deadly bus crash in Atlanta, Ga. Members of Mt. Zion Church were on a bus on the way to a mission trip when the wreck occurred on June, 8.

17-year-old Sara Harmening was killed in the crash, 40 others were hospitalized.

Fulton County Georgia authorities have charged the driver with 2nd degree homicide by vehicle and failure to maintain lane.

At this time authorities have not released the name of the driver.

Traffic investigators are still working on the crash report.