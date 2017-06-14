Details, social media accounts emerging about James Hodgkinson, alleged Alexandria, Va. gunman

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Multiple sources have identified an Illinois man, James T. Hodgkinson, as the alleged gunman in the attack on a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Va.

Five people were wounded in the attack, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, and two Capitol police officers.

President Donald Trump in an address to the nation following the assault said Hodgkinson had died, apparently after exchanging gunfire with police at the scene.

The gunman is reported to have used a rifle similar to an M4 carbine rifle. The M4 is used by the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps.

A number of Facebook accounts seem to exist bearing his name and longtime town of residence. An account, with the last public post on June 9, includes a number of politically-oriented comments. The posts are aimed primarily at President Donald Trump and use profanity. The featured image on the page shows Sen. Bernie Sanders, the runner-up for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2016, as Uncle Sam.

Sanders issued a statement condemning the shooting and offering prayers for Scalise and the others injured in the attack.

“I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign,” Sanders said in the statement. “I am sickened by this despicable act. Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs against our most deeply held American values.”

James T. Hodgkinson is listed as a Belleville, Illinois resident. Records show he was associated with a home inspection business, JTH Inspections. He is listed as a licensed real estate appraiser and home inspector.

WHNT News 19 will continue to update you, as we obtain more information.