Are you suffering from seasonal allergies?

If you're still struggling with your allergies, you're not alone. With the weather so unpredictable, the allergy season has been getting worse.

A simple walk in the park can be unbearable for some. "I was extremely depressed, not to be able to go out and enjoy the weather," said allergy sufferer Melissa Jackson.

Jackson is one of 50 million Americans who suffer with the itchy watery eyes, sneezing and coughing of seasonal allergies.

Melissa reacts to pollen, dust mites and mold. "I was so sick. I had to carry a box of tissues every where I went."

"It's been very bad the past few weeks," Dr. Purvi Parikh of the Allergy & Asthma Network says allergies have been getting worse in recent years.

"This year especially the weather has been so unpredictable, so the season has been longer. The pollen has been more potent because of the ups and downs in the temperature," explained Dr. Parikh.

But experts say you don't have to suffer. Over the counter medications and other treatments can provide relief.

"Claritin, Zyrtec, Allegra, Xyzal - all of those are 24-hours, so they can provide relief throughout the day. And then the allergy nose sprays work even better than the pills, and they go right to where the problem is, so things such as Flonase or Nasacort," said Dr. Parikh.

Allergy shots may also be an option. Melissa Jackson has been getting them for two years to develop a tolerance to her allergens. "I can now enjoy the weather and still live my life."

Doctors suggest changing your clothes, taking a shower before bed and keeping windows and doors closed in the morning, to help keep pollen out of the house.