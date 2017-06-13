USA Today presents Doss with National Coach of the Year trophy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com)- Jack Doss was never afraid to dream big.

Four decades ago, early in his basketball head coaching career, Doss set his sights on winning five state champions, which at the time would have be the most in AHSAA history. The record number changed through the years, in part because Doss kept winning. By the time all was said and done, he walked away with 10 Blue Maps.

“It seemed crazy at the time, but you set goals,” Doss said today after accepting the USA Today Boys Basketball Coach of the Year award in Huntsville. “Sometimes the Good Lord favors you. I wanted to win five and I won 10. I never had any idea that I would win 10 state championships. He can do more than man can. It’s been a great journey and I certainly appreciate the ones who supported me during the journey.”

