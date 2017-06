× UPDATE: The missing Lauderdale County woman has been found, is well

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Alexandria Smith — who also goes by Alex or Allie — has been located.

They also say she is alive and well.

Investigators on Monday reported Smith had last been seen on May 22nd and her family had reported her missing over the weekend.