TAKING ACTION: Working to answer remaining questions following Georgia bus crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – It has been five days since the crash on Camp Creek Parkway outside Atlanta that injured more than 24, and killed one teenager.

The Investigation

Fulton County Police declined to release more updates Tuesday, telling WHNT News 19 that traffic investigators have not yet completed a report.

WHNT News 19 is taking action to get answers. We requested an Open Records Request for a copy of the report when it is ready, along with the 911 audio recordings from the day of the crash.

A Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration report shows Mount Zion Baptist Church reported having three buses, and ten drivers.

The Injured

Police have already told media a key part of the investigation is interviewing the bus driver involved in the wreck.

Deputy Chief Darryl Halbert said Friday, “He is in the hospital. Once we find out what his status is medically, we will interview him to find out exactly what occurred.”

Tuesday, police would not confirm whether investigators have spoken to the driver, his identity, or whether he is still in the hospital.

One person was still admitted to Atlanta Medical Center, and two others remained at Grady Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The Healing

Support from around the nation comes to Mount Zion Baptist Church through its Facebook page.

Much-needed healing continues.

Loved ones laid to rest the teenager killed in the crash, Sarah Harmening, on Monday.

Now, church leaders tell WHNT News 19 the healing process will include continuing to do what Harmening did. They plan to love God, and others, with all they have as they move forward.