Rosalie continues to recover after November tornadoes

ROSALIE, Ala. - "For a small tornado, it caused quite a bit of damage."

The immediate response was to the help the residents first.

"We were just trying to get people in the dry," explained Mike Ashburn, director of the Jackson County EMA.

But Ashburn knew the city would need major help after this storm. "We joined with DeKalb County who also had the same tornadoes that same day and asked for money from the governor's emergency relief fund."

For what seemed like a long time coming, "It got delayed with the change in governor..." the extra assistance is finally here.

"Jackson County's part is $115,000 dollars."

A case worker will evaluate each home eligible for up to $10,000 in assistance.

"We also have other moneys that were donated if they need more than the $10,000 ," said Ashburn.

They're hoping to fix around 10 to 15 homes.

"From one thing to another: roof damage, windows, having ramps built.. so on."

Although, this is a step in the right direction, the road to complete recovery is unknown.

"Well it's hard to say. I know when one of the joining counties, their recovery group will go on for five years. It's an ongoing thing."