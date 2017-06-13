× Police arrest 1, search for another after early-morning chase through Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say they have taken the driver of a truck into custody after he led them on an early morning chase. They are still looking for the passenger of the truck who got out mid-chase.

The chase started around 3:15 Tuesday morning when a Huntsville Police Officer attempted to pull over a pickup truck on Triana Blvd. Officers say the driver took off. They say he stopped on Leeman Ferry Rd. where he dropped off the passenger officers are now looking for.

Officers say the man drove into the parking lot of Joe Davis Stadium where he did doughnuts in the parking lot.

The chase ended behind the Cracker Barrel on Drake Avenue. Officers say the man inside the truck tried to run, but they caught him a short time later.

Police say they are also trying to determine if the truck was stolen.