New Hope Police investigate 'suspicious' mobile home fire

NEW HOPE, Ala. – Investigators are trying to determine who set fire to a mobile home in New Hope overnight. They say the fire is suspicious because no power was going to the building when the fire started.

Firefighters arrived to the home in the 400 block of Maple Road after receiving a 911 call about the mobile home being on fire. They arrived to find the structure already burned to the ground. Crews decided to let the fire burn itself out after learning the home had been empty for some time.

Part of Maple Road had to be blocked off while crews kept a close eye on the fire.

Investigators with the New Hope Police Department ask anyone with information on the fire to call them.