UPDATE: Albertville Police say attempted murder suspect turned himself in

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville Police confirm Jeremy Heath Freeman turned himself in at the department sometime before midnight. We expect to learn more later this morning. Police wanted Freeman for attempted murder.

Here’s the information we brought you yesterday on WHNT News 19:

The Albertville Detective Division needs the public’s assistance in locating Jeremy Heath Freeman.

Authorities describe Freeman as 6’0″ tall, weighing 245 pounds, with green eyes, and brown hair.

Authorities say Freeman is wanted for an attempted murder that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Freeman is to be considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS!

Freeman is believed to be travelling in a Red Chevrolet Suburban with an Alabama tag – 50FH643. Authorities say Freeman may be in the north Marshall/south Dekalb County area.

If anyone has any information on Jeremy Freeman, DO NOT APPROACH HIM, but contact your local law enforcement agency.