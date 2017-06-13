× London firefighters fight massive apartment building fire fearing some might be trapped inside

http://whnt.com/on-air/live-streaming-sc/

LONDON — Firefighters are battling a massive apartment fire at a high-rise apartment.

45 fire engines and over 200 firefighters were called to the scene.

The fire involved a 27 story Grenfell Tower building in the North Kensington area.

Two people have been treated on the scene, but no other injuries are reported. Firefighters fear there may be others trapped inside.