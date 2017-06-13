LIVE BLOG: Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies at public hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify at a public hearing of the Senate intelligence committee Tuesday afternoon.
This will be the first time Sessions has testified in Congress since he recused himself from the Justice Department’s probe into Russian meddling in last year’s election and the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Afternoon! We’re here with a live blog of the Sessions testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Once it’s over, this will archive the experience in real-time, so you know exactly where the pieces fit.