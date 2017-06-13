× Large explosion at Jasper car dealership injures 5

JASPER, Ala. – An explosion at a car dealership in Jasper sent five people to the hospital Monday afternoon. Four of those people were in critical condition.

The explosion happened in the service area of Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.

According to our news partners at WIAT in Birmingham, an oil bin exploded in the service department. Those injured were working on a vehicle in the pit. Jasper Police, Jasper Fire, Alabama State Fire Marshal and Walker County EMA responded to the scene.

Of the five burned in the explosion, four were taken to UAB, the other was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center.

The dealership closed for the remainder of the day Monday. There is no word on when it will reopen. The dealership posted to its Facebook page yesterday asking for prayers for the employees and the families of those impacted by the explosion.