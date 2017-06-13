× Huntsville man injured in armed robbery, police believe the offender is responsible for multiple robberies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating what they are calling a string of robberies in the area of Drake Ave. and Patton Rd.

This morning, they responded to the area of Pinecrest Apartment on McVey Street around 6:30 a.m. They say a robber hit a man with a pistol after demanding money. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were witnesses to this morning’s crime.

Officers say the victims of this robber have been mostly Hispanic, so they believe the community is being targeted.

Investigators say they believe this to be the first armed robbery involving this offender where someone was injured.

HPD has K-9 units in the area tracking the offender.

Huntsville Police Investigators say they are working overtime to find the man responsible for these robberies.