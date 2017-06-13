× Former U.S. Attorney Alice Martin announces candidacy for Alabama Attorney General

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A new candidate has thrown her name in the ring, announcing a run for Alabama Attorney General. It’s a familiar name with an extensive track record.

Alice Martin is seeking the Republican nomination for AG in a primary that will take place in 2018.

Martin is the first female U.S. attorney in the northern district of Alabama and is perhaps best known for prosecuting a series of public corruption cases. She created a public corruption task force that did a number of high-profile investigations. They included former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford, multiple county commissioners and legislators, as well as the former head of the two-year college system.

She also served as chief deputy under former AG Luther Strange.

“What I’ve seen in state politics made me want to take this role,” said Martin. “When I had the opportunity to come to the Attorney General’s office I saw not a lot had changed, even though we had 2010 ethics reforms. Bad actors are still doing bad things, and I needed to return to this fight.”

Her focus is restoring public faith in government by cleaning up what she calls “corruption that benefits the good ole boys.” She says she respects the law.

‘I will fairly prosecute anyone who breaks it regardless of who they know or what office they hold,’ she says in her political ad on YouTube.

Martin will run against current AG Steve Marshall, appointed by then-governor Robert Bentley. She’s been a federal prosecutor for fifteen years.

“I’ve done the work that the AG needs to do,” said Martin. “Corruption is not typically done by district attorneys because they usually have close relationships with those individuals, they’re in those counties, and those cases are recused and they move them down to Montgomery to the AG’s office so I have that experience.”

Martin was one of the people Robert Bentley interviewed for the attorney general position.

At the time, she was on the team investigating him.

In addition to serving as a circuit court judge in Lauderdale County, she also prosecuted under President Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. She was also U.S. attorney for the northern district of Alabama after being nominated by President George W. Bush.

“This is work that needs to be done; I have the experience with 140 federal corruption investigations to do this, and do it aggressively from day one,” said Martin.

Find Martin’s campaign website here.