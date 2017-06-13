Doctors warn of risks associated with summer heat

FLORENCE, Ala. – It’s mid-June in the south and time for hot temperatures and humidity.

As the mercury rises, more and more people are exposed to the dangers summer brings. Among the most dangerous are dehydration and heat stroke.

“Often times drinking more water up front and a lot of times you need liquids with calories as well because you use more glucose, you use more sugars,” Dr. Hamad Husiany with ECM Emergency Medicine explained.

Doctor Husiany said don’t wait until nausea and vomiting hit before you to start hydrating. He said there are some early signs you need to cool down and get liquids into your body.

“We’ve all been outside and in the summer heat and bent over to grab something and all of a sudden get light-headed and start seeing some floaters and things of that nature. Those are actually some early signs of heat and dehydration,” Husiany stated.

Doctor Husiany said to limit the amount of time your skin is exposed to the sun. Exposure can cause the body to loss a tremendous amount of fluids.

“Breaking down that barrier with sunburn and also after we have lost all the water we can, that’s when we start talking about a heat-stroke; a patient that has no perspiration,” explained Husiany.

And always seek medical attention. Often times Husiany says an IV treatment can stabilize those suffering from dehydration.

Another important tip doctors recommend, if you are light-headed and unable to stand, don’t drive. Seek medical attention by calling 911.