Despite efforts, construction progress is delayed on Asbury High School's first football stadium

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While the rain is a good thing for the Valley, it’s putting a damper on a project in Marshall County that a whole community is looking forward to.

Crews are working as fast as possible to make Asbury High School’s first ever football field and stadium a reality. Construction is going on across from the volunteer fire department.

“So far we’ve been fighting Mother Nature with the rain a little bit, and now we have discovered some natural resources,” said Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley.

Crews found an underground spring, so they’ll have to make modifications. “It has delayed our progress a little bit, but we will just keep working as hard as we can, as fast as we can,” Wigley said.

Wigley added they hoped to have everything done by the start of football season. That’s still the goal, but because of the setbacks, it’s not a certainty.

Last year Asbury played all of its games on the road. “This project is important to the students of Asbury and the community, and we’re working as hard as we can, as fast as we can, to get the project done,” Wigley said.

Crews are bringing in extra equipment in hopes of speeding up the progress.

The project is made possible partly through an energy savings project. The Marshall County Commission also sent crews and equipment. That helped save the school system thousands of dollars.