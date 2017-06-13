Couple finally gets to thank Blue Angels following viral wedding photo

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The couple caught on camera on their wedding day as the US Navy Blue Angels flew above, met the Blue Angels in person recently to thank them for the unexpected fly over.

Rachel and Ensign Chandler Mills, both UAH graduates, were married last month in a beautiful beach ceremony in Florida.

Their photographer, Jordan Burch, caught the now-viral photos of the fly over while shooting the Mills’ wedding portraits.

Recently, the Mills met the Blue Angels at the Mustin Beach Officers Club. Chandler Mills is in flight school to become a naval flight officer.

Rachel Mills tells WHNT News 19 it was an opportunity to say thank you for the experience that became a unique wedding memory.

Mills said the Blue Angels were friendly and nice, telling her they saw the fly over wedding photos online and in the news.

They took the above photo together after they met the Navy flight demonstration pilots.