Campus 805 is adding virtual golf center just in time for Father’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new virtual golf center is coming to Campus 805 and will be opening for Father’s Day weekend.

X-Golf, a golf and entertainment venue that also offers a beer and wine bar is hosting a soft opening Friday, June 16 at Campus 805. Todd Piret and Ricky Lynch are the owners of X-Golf which has five simulators, coaches and more.

“X-Golf has given us the opportunity to bring the most advanced golf technology from around the world right to the people of Alabama,” Lynch told our media partners at AL.com. “From the automatic ball teeing system to a highly comprehensive indoor tracking system, it’s amazing what you can do and just how much fun it is to play.”

Players will be able to experience X-Golf’s advanced golf technology and even be able to play famous courses like Pebble Beach, Bay Hill and many more. The 4,000-square-foot venue will be in the old Student Union Building on the east side of Campus 805. A grand opening will be held in early July

