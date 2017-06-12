× White House tabs Madison County Assistant DA Jay Town to serve as U.S. Attorney for Alabama’s Northern District

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jay Town, currently an assistant district attorney in Madison County, is being nominated by President Donald Trump to become the new U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

The White House Monday announced Trump’s intention to nominate Town. President Trump also said he would nominate Louis Franklin as the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama and Richard W. Moore for the Southern District of Alabama.

Town would fill the seat that was last held by Joyce White Vance. Vance retired from that role in January.

The Northern District of Alabama encompasses 31 northern Alabama counties, including Huntsville, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Florence and Scottsboro.

Town, who declined comment, has worked for the Madison County District Attorney’s office since 2005. He has handled violent crime and robbery cases and helped implement a Madison County Veterans Court.

Town was also instrumental in drafting a recently passed measure which supporters in the Alabama Legislature say will streamline Alabama’s death penalty appeals process.

Town’s most well-known case include his role as co-counsel in the prosecution of Benito Albarran, who was convicted in 2008 for the fatal shooting of Huntsville Police Department officer Dan Golden. Albarran received the death penalty for killing Golden.

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard praised the selection of Town.

“He is eminently qualified,” Broussard said. “First and foremost he is a true prosecutor, having prosecuted for almost 20 years for the State of Alabama and for the Marine Corps. You couldn’t find anyone with a better resume for his job description. He’s handled everything from misdemeanors to death penalty litigation and has excelled at every turn. He enjoys a sterling reputation statewide and is well-received by the defense bar and the judges.

“He will be greatly missed in our office, but I can’t tell you how happy I am that this Administration saw fit to put a real-deal prosecutor in that position.

“This will be well-received by law enforcement, both local and federal.”

Town served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 12 years, working as a judge advocate, before his move to Huntsville. He practiced corporate law in New Jersey before moving to Alabama.

He is a graduate of Notre Dame and earned his law degree from Seton Hall.

Town currently serves on the Alabama State Republican Party’s executive committee. He supported U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby in his reelection bid last year, appearing in widely seen TV ad for Alabama’s senior senator.

He and his wife Dana have a daughter, Gracelyn.