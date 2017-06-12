WATCH LIVE: Congressional candidates speak at town hall meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Candidates for the congressional seat currently held by Representative Mo Brooks (R) have been invited to speak at a town hall in District 5 on Monday evening. Butler Cain (D), Peter Joffrion (D), and Michael Sweeney (D) are all expected to attend.

Clayton Hinchman (R) and Representative Brooks have also been invited.

The event is being sponsored by a number of community groups, including the local chapter of the NAACP, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, North Huntsville Community United for Action, and REACHsv.

The town hall is set to run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Fellowship Presbyterian.