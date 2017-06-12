× UPDATE: Investigators calling school classroom fire arson

DECATUR, Ala. — Shortly before midnight, Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Brookhaven Middle School.

Decatur Fire and Rescue Lt. Stacy Rose said crews were able to put the fire out quickly. But, what they found after raised suspicions.

“Units arrived on scene to find one of the mobile classrooms that is being used at Brookhaven involved with fire,” he said.

The school has several mobile classrooms they’re putting in place.

“This one was still in the parking lot waiting to be installed, so with that it didn’t have any electricity, any utilities, hooked to it at the time,” Lt. Rose explained.

Because of that lack of utilities, investigators determined someone had to set the fire.

“We are calling the fire arson at this time,” said Lt. Rose.

He said some combustibles were in the area where the fire started, but they can’t tell what was used to start it yet.

“The fire had started in the corner of the room and we are in the process of um looking for suspects at this time. We’re trying to get some video from the school system that have cameras in place,” he said.

Lt. Rose said sometimes there is no “why” behind these kinds of incidents.

“You know there’s really no rhyme or reason to what we see a lot of times. You know it was there, and someone decided to do something,” he said.