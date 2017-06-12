× Survivor relives moments of Mt. Zion bus crash, remembers victim

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Family, friends, and loved ones gathered together today to celebrate the life of 17-year-old Sarah Harmening. She was laid to rest today at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

As the Fulton County Police Department continues its investigation into the fatal bus crash that claimed her life, a survivor on board the bus at the time of the collision is now speaking out.

Steven Underwood has been a member of Mt. Zion`s youth group for nearly 5 years. He was excited for the planned mission trip to Botswana.

Then, in a matter of seconds, his life and everyone else’s on the bus changed forever. “It felt like a movie, it didn’t feel real,” he recalled.

Tonight at 10 p.m. hear WHNT News 19’s exclusive interview with Steven as he recalls the moments of that deadly crash, and the precious life that was taken from them.