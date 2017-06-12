× Sophie B. Hawkins to headline benefit concert Friday at VBC Playhouse

Huntsville, Ala. – Looking for something to do this Friday?

There are plenty of options around the Tennessee Valley, but only one where you can hear a legendary singer-songwriter and help save the lives of thousands of animals.

On Friday, June 16th, Sophie B. Hawkins will perform at a benefit concert for Felines & Canines Rescue Center.

Hawkins, a Grammy-nominee, shot to stardom in the early 90’s with “Damn, I Wish I was Your Lover.”

Twenty-five years and six albums later, the long-time animal rights advocate is still putting out new music and performing.

Alabama native Brett Bigelow will also perform.

One hundred percent of all ticket proceeds from Friday’s concert will be donated directly to Felines & Canines Rescue Center.

The center is in the middle of a capital campaign to build an animal housing facility and adoption/transportation center. Organizers estimate that in the first year of operation, it will save, house and re-home more than 3,000 dogs and cats.

FCRC is working with a partner organization in Chicago, as well as other approved rescue organizations in the Northern U.S., where there are more would-be adopters than available animals.

These groups have committed to accepting North Alabama’s unwanted pets on a weekly basis.

The concert is from 7:30 pm-10:30 pm at the Von Braun Center Playhouse.

Tickets are available here.