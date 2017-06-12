School board fills multiple principal vacancies, narrows superintendent search to five

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - More administrative changes are coming to Decatur City Schools, as thousands of the district's students will have a new principal following a school board meeting Monday.

The school board voted 4-1 to accept interim superintendent Dale Edwards' recommended administrative changes.

The following people, three new to the district are filling principal vacancies at elementary and middle schools:

David A. McCollum - Banks-Caddell

Tamara Booker Caudle - Walter Jackson

Allen C. Malone - West Decatur

Elizabeth S. Hales - Eastwood (transferred from Austinville)

Rachel Real Poovey - Oak Park

Benjamin D. Garth - Cedar Ridge

In the name of continuity, district officials know they have to work at a seamless transition.

"We'll work diligently with these new principals to integrate them into Decatur City Schools," said Edwards.

The district saw retirements, an interim principal got transferred, and some principal contracts weren't extended, leading to the accumulation of vacancies all at once.

At the meeting, the school board was also presented with the five finalists in their search for a permanent superintendent in alphabetical order:

Stephen "Michael" Douglas:

Education:

Ed.D. - Educational Administration - University of Alabama

E.D.S. - Educational Administration - University of Alabama

M.S. - Educational Leadership - Jacksonville State University

B.S. - Elementary Education - Auburn University

Experience:

August 2014 - Present: Superintendent of Oneonta City Schools

July 2011 - July 2014: Principal of Arab High School

July 2007 - June 2011: Principal of Albertville Middle School

July 2006 - June 2007: Asst. Principal of Albertville High School

August 1998 - May 2006: Teacher at Yarbrough Elementary, Villa Rica Elementary, Douglas Middle, Brindlee Mountain Middle

Jennifer Gray:

Education:

Ed.D. - Education Leadership - Samford University

Ed.S. - Administration - University of North Alabama

M.A. - Early Childhood Education - University of North Alabama

B.S. - Early Childhood Education - University of North Alabama

Experience:

January 1, 2017 - Present: Principal, Lauderdale County Schools

January 1, 2013 - December 31, 2016: Superintendent, Lauderdale County Schools

June 2008 - December 2012: Elementary Curriculum/Federal Programs Supervisor, Lauderdale County Schools

June 2005 - June 2008: Assistant Principal, Lauderdale County Schools

August 1990 - June 2005: Elementary Teacher, Lauderdale County Schools

Daniel "Keith" Lankford:

Education:

Ed.D. - Education Leadership (Anticipated Completion: Aug. 2017)

Ed.S. - Educational Administration - Jacksonville State University

M.S. - Physical Education - Troy University

B.S. - Physical Education - Troy University

Experience:

2015 - Present: Superintendent of Sheffield City Schools

2011 - 2015: Principal of Kermit Johnson Elementary School

2009 - 2011: Principal of Brookville Elementary School

2005 - 2009: Asst. Principal of Chalkville Elementary School

1998 - 2005: Physical Education/Health Teacher at Locust Fork School

1997 - 1998: Reading Paraprofessional/Assistant Basketball Coach at Enterprise City Schools

Dan Lawson:

Education:

Ph.D - Educational Leadership - University of Mississippi

Ed.S - Superintendency - University of Missouri

MSED - Secondary Principalship - Missouri State University

B.A. - History - University of Missouri - Kansas City

Experience:

1997 - Present: Superintendent of Tullahoma City Schools (TN)

1990 - 1997: Superintendent of Mountain Grove Schools (MO)

1987 - 1989: Principal of Mountain Grove High School (MO)

1985 - 1987: Principal of Dixon High School (MO)

Chresal Threadgill:

Education:

B.S. - Education - Troy State University

M.A. - Education in Administration - Alabama State University

Experience:

2013 - Present: Superintendent of Elba City Schools

2010 - 2013: Asst. Superintendent of Troy City Schools

2006 -2010: Principal of Charles Henderson Middle School

2002 - 2006: Asst. Principal of Charles Henderson Middle School

2001 - 2002: Asst. Principal of Greenville Middle School

School board officials say they will start interviewing the superintendent finalists in the coming weeks.