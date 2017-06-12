School board fills multiple principal vacancies, narrows superintendent search to five

DECATUR, Ala. - More administrative changes are coming to Decatur City Schools, as thousands of the district's students will have a new principal following a school board meeting Monday.
The school board voted 4-1 to accept interim superintendent Dale Edwards' recommended administrative changes.
The following people, three new to the district are filling principal vacancies at elementary and middle schools:
David A. McCollum - Banks-Caddell
Tamara Booker Caudle - Walter Jackson
Allen C. Malone - West Decatur
Elizabeth S. Hales - Eastwood (transferred from Austinville)
Rachel Real Poovey - Oak Park
Benjamin D. Garth - Cedar Ridge
In the name of continuity, district officials know they have to work at a seamless transition.
"We'll work diligently with these new principals to integrate them into Decatur City Schools," said Edwards.
The district saw retirements, an interim principal got transferred, and some principal contracts weren't extended, leading to the accumulation of vacancies all at once.
At the meeting, the school board was also presented with the five finalists in their search for a permanent superintendent in alphabetical order:
Stephen "Michael" Douglas:
Education:
Ed.D. - Educational Administration - University of Alabama
E.D.S. - Educational Administration - University of Alabama
M.S. - Educational Leadership - Jacksonville State University
B.S. - Elementary Education - Auburn University
Experience:
August 2014 - Present: Superintendent of Oneonta City Schools
July 2011 - July 2014: Principal of Arab High School
July 2007 - June 2011: Principal of Albertville Middle School
July 2006 - June 2007: Asst. Principal of Albertville High School
August 1998 - May 2006: Teacher at Yarbrough Elementary, Villa Rica Elementary, Douglas Middle, Brindlee Mountain Middle
Jennifer Gray:
Education:
Ed.D. - Education Leadership - Samford University
Ed.S. - Administration - University of North Alabama
M.A. - Early Childhood Education - University of North Alabama
B.S. - Early Childhood Education - University of North Alabama
Experience:
January 1, 2017 - Present: Principal, Lauderdale County Schools
January 1, 2013 - December 31, 2016: Superintendent, Lauderdale County Schools
June 2008 - December 2012: Elementary Curriculum/Federal Programs Supervisor, Lauderdale County Schools
June 2005 - June 2008: Assistant Principal, Lauderdale County Schools
August 1990 - June 2005: Elementary Teacher, Lauderdale County Schools
Daniel "Keith" Lankford:
Education:
Ed.D. - Education Leadership (Anticipated Completion: Aug. 2017)
Ed.S. - Educational Administration - Jacksonville State University
M.S. - Physical Education - Troy University
B.S. - Physical Education - Troy University
Experience:
2015 - Present: Superintendent of Sheffield City Schools
2011 - 2015: Principal of Kermit Johnson Elementary School
2009 - 2011: Principal of Brookville Elementary School
2005 - 2009: Asst. Principal of Chalkville Elementary School
1998 - 2005: Physical Education/Health Teacher at Locust Fork School
1997 - 1998: Reading Paraprofessional/Assistant Basketball Coach at Enterprise City Schools
Dan Lawson:
Education:
Ph.D - Educational Leadership - University of Mississippi
Ed.S - Superintendency - University of Missouri
MSED - Secondary Principalship - Missouri State University
B.A. - History - University of Missouri - Kansas City
Experience:
1997 - Present: Superintendent of Tullahoma City Schools (TN)
1990 - 1997: Superintendent of Mountain Grove Schools (MO)
1987 - 1989: Principal of Mountain Grove High School (MO)
1985 - 1987: Principal of Dixon High School (MO)
Chresal Threadgill:
Education:
B.S. - Education - Troy State University
M.A. - Education in Administration - Alabama State University
Experience:
2013 - Present: Superintendent of Elba City Schools
2010 - 2013: Asst. Superintendent of Troy City Schools
2006 -2010: Principal of Charles Henderson Middle School
2002 - 2006: Asst. Principal of Charles Henderson Middle School
2001 - 2002: Asst. Principal of Greenville Middle School
School board officials say they will start interviewing the superintendent finalists in the coming weeks.