× Marshall kicks off campaign for Attorney General

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama’s Attorney General Steve Marshall kicked off his campaign for office Monday afternoon in Guntersville.

“Montgomery allows me the opportunity to change policy in a way that impacts the lives of people, makes communities safer but yet it’s still about relationships, it’s about integrity, and making sure that we demonstrate ethics from our office as we fight public corruption around the state,” Marshall told reporters.

He mentioned the Fair Justice Act that passed this session of the legislature saying it would provide greater protection for capital murder suspects.

“But it also tells victims that we would handle these appeals in a much more expeditious way. Tommy Arthur, for example, committed his offense when I was a junior in high school, and I was 52-years-old at the time of his execution. That’s not justice for families and we’re going to make sure that happens,” Marshall said.

Marshall served as Marshall County’s District Attorney for 16-years, until he was tapped to fulfill the remaining term of former Attorney General Luther Strange four months ago. He says he has prepared for this job all of his adult life.

“They’re going to see ethical leadership, people act with integrity, and that we’re going to do the right thing, the right way, for the right reasons every day regardless of the consequences,” Marshall told the crowd.

He also pledged to shine the light on human trafficking, which he says is a much bigger problem in Alabama than most people realize. He says he wants to both bring the traffickers to justice and also provide a safe haven for victims to come forward.