Local Churches Honor Mount Zion Baptist Church Bus Crash Victim

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Since the Mount Zion Baptist bus crash there has been an outpouring of support for the Harmening family and the rest of Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Several other churches belonging to The Madison Baptist Association showed their concern with prayer vigils and candle lightings, because 17-year-old Sarah Harmening’s sudden death has stunned so many including Brownsboro church members. “There was some heaviness because they felt for the family’s sudden loss. Certainly you don’t anticipate losing a young life in that way especially on a mission trip,” Brownsboro Senior pastor Joseph Cooper said.

On Sunday several churches lit candles to honor the teenager’s memory. Pastor Cooper said the candle symbolized light in the darkness. “There’s the light of Christ, and there’s the light of hope, this is not all there is and what we deal with in this life is temporary,” Pastor Cooper said.

He said the lit candle was also a representation of Harmening’s journal entry. “She referenced the passage scripture 1 Peter 5 and 2 Peter 1. It talks about the light that’s shining in the darkness,” Pastor Cooper explained.

Though Harmening may be gone, Cooper said her spirit and testimony lives on forever. “Bad things happen all the time because of a broken world, but Christ is the answer. Having a testimony like Sarah’s proves that point and preaches that point,” Pastor Cooper said.

Cooper said Sarah will continue to touch the lives of so many.