Law enforcement officers across the Shoals head back to school

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Law enforcement officers in northwest Alabama are back in class this week. They’re participating in an Alabama Attorney General sponsored class to learn new techniques of investigation.

Classes like these are a must for law enforcement officers now-a-days.

Which is why more than fifty officers are in class, taught by the some of the top law enforcement in the southeast.

One of the main topics Monday – technology. It’s constantly evolving, forcing law enforcement to stay ahead of the curve.

“We access technology so we can use that resource that is now available for allowing us to cooperate evidence, to be able to find potential suspects and leverage new techniques to be able to do our jobs better,” said Alabama Attorney general Steve Marshall.

Local police chiefs and sheriffs said the training is crucial to their mission. Many times officers are unable to break-away from day-to-day operations to get training like this. It’s eye opening for many.

“There is now this technology that’s new, there is also case-law with this technology now that explains what you can and can’t do. You can’t just get a person’s cellphone and start looking at it; you have to have a reason and you’ve got to have a warrant,” explained Sheffield Police Chief Greg Ray.

Organizers hope what officers learn in the class this week, can be taken back to departments to solve cases both new and old.

There is not a charge for the state attorney general’s office to put on the training. Officers who participate get continuing education credits which are mandatory each year.