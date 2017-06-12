Friends & Family Pay Their Respects to Sarah Harmening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – There are some heavy hearts today as family and community remembers come together to remember Sarah Harmening. The 17-year-old died in a church bus crash outside of Atlanta last week.

Sarah and many others from Mount Zion Baptist Church were heading out on a mission trip to Africa at the time of the crash. Her visitation and funeral was held today.

Family describe Sarah Harmening as a teenager who was the embodiment of innocence and purity. Her sudden death is a sad time for so many, but family say she wouldn't want people to mourn; instead celebrate.

She told her sisters in the wake of her death she wanted everyone to wear their favorite colors, and clarified black is unacceptable. People listened and showed up wearing cheerful clothes.

People old and young came out to say goodbye to the teenager whose purity is described as being exemplified on Earth through her rich and pure love for her family and friends. But most of all her unpolluted, unwavering, and relentless love for Jesus Christ, her personal Lord and Savior.

There's no doubt about it people will mourn her loss, but Mount Zion wants to remind everyone that darkness does not win. They say it seeks to separate us from the love of Christ, but darkness has failed.

They go on to say "We, with Sarah Harmening leading the battle cry, claim victory over darkness in the name of Jesus".

Since Sarah's passing friends and family have been posting memories of her on social media. They are starting a new trend by using the words #servelikesarah