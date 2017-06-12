× Early morning fire at Decatur school, investigators calling it ‘suspicious’

DECATUR, Ala. – Investigators are trying to determine what started an early morning fire at Brookhaven Middle school.

Around midnight, Decatur fire and rescue responded to the school. When they arrived, they found a portable classroom on fire.

Crews were able to put the fire out within minutes. The portable classroom was empty, but authorities are calling it suspicious.

If you have any information about this fire, you’re asked to call the Decatur Police Department.