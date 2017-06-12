DeKalb County Deputy involved in three-car wreck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Around 11PM last night, a Deputy with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a head-on car accident.

Deputy Fugatt radioed to dispatch around 11PM that he was involved in the accident while he was traveling down Highway 68, according to Sheriff Jimmy Harris.

Another vehicle was in the oncoming traffic lane attempting to pass a truck, when it hit Deputy Fugatt’s vehicle. There were two other cars involved.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were okay, but Deputy Fugatt was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Sheriff Harris says “It is always scary to get a phone call late at night about one of our Deputies being in an accident. We are just so glad that everyone walked away from the accident and is doing ok.”