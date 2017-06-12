× David Jernigan appointed as Madison police chief

MADISON, Ala. — The Madison City Council has appointed David Jernigan as its next police chief. The city council voted unanimously 7-0 during its meeting Monday night.

Jernigan has served in law enforcement for 37 years, most recently with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as chief deputy. He’s lived in the Madison area since 1995.

Jernigan will start July 3. He will be sworn into the position at that time.

City leaders say they are looking forward to getting him in place and are thankful the process has worked so well.