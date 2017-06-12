× Buckhorn alum Kyle Wright selected No. 5 overall by Braves

(AL.com)- Kyle Wright didn’t make history, but he’s in line to pitch for a team he knows well.

The Vanderbilt junior right-hander and Buckhorn High alum, who entered the weekend projected as the top overall pick in numerous mock drafts, was taken No. 5 overall by the Atlanta Braves tonight in the MLB Draft. No Alabamian has gone at No. 1.

“It was a dream come true,” Wright said during an interview with MLB TV. “Me and my brothers grew up watching the Braves. Then, having all my teammates here and kind of bombard me like that was something real special.”

To continue reading this article click here.