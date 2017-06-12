Boaz PD officers arrest 2, say they left a toddler in an unattended hot car

BOAZ, Ala. – Boaz Police arrested Romeo Gabriel Reliloso and Otila Domingo Simon this weekend. They say the two left a toddler alone in a vehicle at Walmart.

Reliloso and Simon now face charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Obstructing Governmental Operations.

Officers say the outside temperatures at the time were estimated to be around 85 degrees.

Alert citizens noticed the child, got the child out of the vehicle and called police.

Investigators warn parents to take this as a reminder to not leave “precious cargo” in hot vehicles. They say that includes both children and pets.

They shared the following infographic from noheatstroke.org to help prove their point: