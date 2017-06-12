Authorities search for missing Lauderdale County woman

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Sheriffs Office is needing help locating a missing woman.

Here are pictures of 24-year-old Alexandria Smith — who also goes by Alex or Allie.

Investigators say she was last seen on May 22nd in the 21,000 block of County Road 8 in northern Lauderdale County.

Her family reported her missing over the weekend.

Law enforcement say this is unusual for Smith and she should be considered endangered.

If you know of her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Lauderdale County Sheriffs Office or your local law enforcement agency.