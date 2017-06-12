6-year-old dies after being left in Arkansas day care van for several hours

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A 6-year-old was found unresponsive inside a day care van in West Memphis, Monday afternoon.

Police said the boy was picked up before 7 a.m. but never made it off the van. Police believe the child was asleep in a booster seat, but they’re not sure if the child never woke up or was perhaps disoriented.

Police said he was found around 3:30 p.m. when the staff at Ascent Children’s Heath Services went to prepare the van to bring the kids home.

By that point, it was too late; first responders could not resuscitate him.

Authorities say the cause of death was due to heat exposure. The temperature in the area was 91 degrees. Police said the inside of the van could have gotten up to 130 degrees.

Police and the Department of Human Services are both investigating possible negligence charges against multiple people.

Police said they haven’t had issues with Ascent in the past. However, our sister station WREG uncovered Ascent was cited for the following violations:

Aug. 25, 2016, visit: Medicine shall be kept out of the reach of the children when dispensing and shall be stored in a locked area at all other times.

March 20, 2017, visit: Trampolines shall not be used. (Therapeutic use of trampolines is acceptable if supervised by the therapist on a one-on-one basis.)

March 20, 2017, visit: Slides shall have a transition platform of at least 14 inches deep for preschool and school age children, and 19 inches deep for toddler.