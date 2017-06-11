Westminster Christian ace Annie Willis named 2017 Miss Softball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AL.com)- Westminster Christian's Annie Willis is the 2017 Alabama Miss Softball.

The Troy signee was presented with the award during the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s annual convention tonight in Hoover.

Willis, a right-hander, went 43-3-1 in the circle with a 0.40 ERA, 543 strikeouts and 44 walks in 259 2/3 innings while battling pain from a stress fracture in her throwing arm. She threw 23 shutouts, five no-hitters and three perfect games for the Class 4A state runner-up. Willis was also a force at the plate, hitting .464 with 12 home runs, eight doubles and 64 RBIs. She drew 23 walks and struck out just nine times in 151 at bats.

