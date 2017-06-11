Tropical development near the Yucatan Peninsula possible within 10 days

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on tropical depression three in the far eastern Pacific Ocean Sunday evening. This system is forecast to move inland over Mexico and dissipate.

There is currently no tropical activity brewing in the Atlantic Basin, which includes the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

Satellite data Sunday showed a flare-up of thunderstorms over the Yucatan Peninsula and central Gulf of Mexico, but neither of these areas are suspected of becoming tropical cyclones.

Long-range guidance continues to suggest, however, that tropical development will be possible somewhere in the western Caribbean or near the Yucatan Peninsula between June 17 and June 23.

The American GFS model and its European counterpart have been very consistent in showing some kind of a tropical low in this region during this time period.

Each of these models run several times a day and each one is differing slightly on position and strength of the system.

There is no reason to panic or cancel any beach plans right now, but be aware that this is something you will start to hear more about in coming days and weeks, especially if this trend continues.

Tropical development is not unheard of in the Gulf of Mexico during June, so we cannot totally take this possibility off the table right now.