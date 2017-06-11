Tropical depression three forms near the coast of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on tropical depression three in the far eastern Pacific Ocean.

The new storm was formally named Sunday evening.

The 7 p.m. advisory on Sunday noted the new tropical depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.

The system was moving north at 9 miles per hour.

Tropical storm warnings have been posted for parts of Mexico’s Pacific coastline.

The hurricane center said locally heavy rain is the primary threat this system will bring to southern Mexico, where several inches of rain are possible in coming days.

The depression is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 5 to 10 inches across southern Guatemala and the Mexican states of Chiapas, Oaxaca, and Guerrero, with maximum totals of 20 inches possible. These rains may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

This depression is forecast to reach tropical storm status early this week.