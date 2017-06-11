Pride parade to march through downtown Huntsville Sunday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Rocket City Pride is celebrating Pride Month with the Vincent Rutherford Equality March Sunday afternoon in downtown Huntsville.

Staging for the parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. across from the post office on Clinton Avenue.

Rocket City Pride 2017 benefits the Free2Be Safe Anti-Violence Project, which provides direct services to minority victims of violence, bullying and abuse. Rocket City Pride is an inclusive, family-friendly community festival that celebrates the lives of LGBTQ people.