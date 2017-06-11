On eve of MLB Draft, Decatur’s Tanner Burns wins 2017 Alabama Mr. Baseball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AL.com)- Decatur senior pitcher/shortstop Tanner Burns is the 2017 Alabama Mr. Baseball.

The Auburn signee was presented with the award during the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s annual convention tonight in Hoover.

Burns, the Class 6A Player of the Year, went 10-1 with a 0.88 ERA, 116 strikeouts and 22 walks in 64 innings. He threw four shutouts and one no-hitter. Burns also hit .467 with 16 homers, 10 doubles, four triples and 46 RBIs. He drew 22 walks while striking out just seven times in 105 at bats.

