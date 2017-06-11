Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Cosmetology students at Virginia College in Huntsville spent Wednesday, June 7, using their talents to honor those affected by cancer as part of National Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day.

Students offered complimentary services to survivors of the disease. Services included haircuts, manicures and pedicures, styling, and makeovers.

"I don't think I've seen anything else like this in Huntsville," said Aleeya Hickman, a cancer survivor. "My hospital...they do all types of events for, you know, cancer survivors, but never seen anything like this here."

"It's not all the time that those type of clients get to get out or are well enough to come out, but we feel like it's a fuse for them to get energized and come out and take part in the services," said Sheleta Simmons, Program Director.

The event wasn't just offered here in Huntsville; organizations provided complimentary services to cancer survivors all across the country.