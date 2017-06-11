Mount Zion Baptist Church holds first services since bus crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Sundays are always an important day for churches. But this particular Sunday means even more to Mount Zion Baptist Church.

They held their first service since the tragic church bus crash that claimed one member's life, and injured 37 others.

Endless rows of cars packed the parking lot as church members, and the community, took another step forward in the healing process.

Instead of their two usually separate services, they combined them both into one sanctuary. It was move that echoes the church's overall response to the accident. Their strength is in each other.

Even more so, they are leaning on their faith in these hard times. On Sunday the church posted a message on their Facebook page that read, "We gather to worship this morning because our God is more than worthy of all our praise. He is our hiding place, and source of strength."

But, the church has hard days ahead still. 17-year-old Sarah Harmening's visitation and funeral will be held at the church on Monday. Others injured in the crash remain in hospitals in Atlanta.

Yet they are pushing forward, and that was evident on Sunday. Mount Zion Baptist Church stands tall together, as strong as their faith.